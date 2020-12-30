• Clark Brown of Stowe was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Endicott College, in Beverly, Mass.
• The following students received academic honors, Community College of Vermont, spring 2020 — president’s list: Stephanie Lawee, Stowe; dean’s list: Tucker Speer, Stowe.
• Emily Hess of Morrisville was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y.
• The following students were named to the Champlain College dean’s list, spring 2020: Connor North, majoring in game design, and Joshua Vaus, majoring in graphic design and digital media, both of Stowe.
• William Robert Cannon of Stowe was named to Clemson University president’s list, spring 2020.
• Mads Schriber of Stowe has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Curry College, Milton, Mass. Schriber is majoring in psychology.
• Stella Drews-Sheldon of Stowe was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Emerson College in Boston.
• Ryan Aughey of Stowe was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I.
• Iris Serrano and Hannah Wykoff of Stowe were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Northern Vermont University.
• The following students were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list, December 2020: Aidan Hamilton, Celia Liberman and Bjorn Westervelt, all of Stowe.
• Hugh North of Stowe, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, was named a presidential scholar for the fall 2020 semester at Clarkson University.
