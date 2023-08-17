• Amelia Nuzzo, a graduate of Stowe High School, has been accepted into the Master of Science program at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science at Tufts University.
• Maisie Schnee of Stowe received a Green & Gold scholarship from the University of Vermont.
• Callie Ann Walker of Stowe graduated from Saint Michael’s College following the spring semester.
• Jessica Hunsberger of Stowe made Champlain College’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
• Benjamin Cabot of Stowe made St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring semester.
• The following students have been named to the Champlain College president’s list for the spring semester. Morrisville: Renae Hall and Cody Hodgson. Stowe: Carmen DeRienzo. Wolcott: Ewan Putvain.
• The following students from Stowe earned bachelor’s degrees from the University of Vermont this spring: Izak Furey, psychological science; Patrick March, animal sciences; Sierra Mielens, neuroscience; Story Reynolds, health sciences; Ann Schafer, business administration; and Cameron Tagatac, film and television studies.
• The following students from Stowe made Emerson College’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Jonas Engle and Isabella Mitchell.
• The following students from Stowe graduated from Clarkson University following the spring semester: Hugh North, mechanical engineering, and Nate Rice, civil engineering.
• Jonas Engle of Stowe graduated from Emerson College with a bachelor’s degree in media arts production following the spring semester.
• The following students from Stowe made Norwich University’s dean’s list for the spring semester: Tomforde Guffey and Leocadia Clark.
