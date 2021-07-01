The following students made the dean’s list at Norwich University for the spring 2021 semester: GianCarlo Tomaso Biondi, Stowe
The following Norwich University students were named to the president’s list for the spring 2021 semester: Leocadia Marion Clark and Meronica Leigh Cowan, both of Stowe.
Anne Eagan of Stowe was named to the College of Charleston spring 2021 president’s list.
Tyler Sherwin of Stowe made St. Lawrence University’s dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. He attended Stowe High School.
Alexander Tilgner and Raimon Bleda-Vilalta, both of Stowe, were named to the Northeastern University spring 2021 dean’s list.
The following students made the spring 2021 dean’s list at Vermont Technical College: Stowe: Brendan Rahilly, Roshawn Russell, Rashane Russell, and Nathaniel Wells.
The following students were named to the University of Vermont dean’s list from Stowe: Izak Furey, Celia Liberman and Bjorn Westervelt.
The following students were named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester: Isaac Collins of Cambridge, Beronica Tatro-Germain of Morrisville, and Finnbahr Malcolm of Elmore.
Rachel Smith of Stowe was named to the president’s list at Plymouth State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Hugh North of Stowe has been named a presidential scholar for the spring 2021 semester at Clarkson University.
Rowan Clymer of Stowe made the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for academic achievement in the fall 2020 semester.
Haley Spencer of Stowe has been named to the University of Delaware dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.
Winter J. Gascoyne of Stowe was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Saint Anselm College.
Emma Schoepke of Stowe earned dean’s high honors at Connecticut College for the 2020 fall semester.
Adam Patching of Stowe graduated with honors from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree. He majored in political science and earth and environmental science.
The following students graduated from Vermont Technical College June 18: Stowe: Bradford Cannon, construction management; and Racquel Miller, nursing.
The following students from Stowe earned degrees from the University of Vermont June 9: Anna Cataldo, Henry Dolan, Sullivan Haggerty, Dylan Marchand, Ryan Martin, Emmett O’Connell, Wil Repka and James Schaal.
Grant H. Gutstein of Stowe graduated from Columbia University April 29, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
