Sarah Evans, a junior at Stowe High School, has been selected to receive the seventh Haven Scholarship.
Evans, who hopes to study education in college, is the only high school student to serve on both the Vermont Climate Action Network and the town’s energy committee, where she serves as secretary.
Evans also leads the school’s Environmental Club, the Gay-Straight Alliance, and the Racial Equity Alliance Club for Humanity. She is on the Mallets Bay Boat Club sailing team and she plays soccer and races for the high school ski team.
She participates in the Model United Nations program and the Vermont Youth Lobby, in addition to working at Idletyme Brewing Company.
The scholarship was named for Haven Shonio, a Stowe High School graduate who died at 19 in a traffic accident in 2013 on her way home from her first semester at Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla.
PJ Goldberg, owner of CollegeFind, established the scholarship. She helps high school students through the college process, and Shonio was one of her favorites.
“Because of her impact on my life and the desire to honor a bright talent and beautiful person I created the scholarship,” Goldberg said.
Maddy Milsark, Emma Buonanno, Hattie Moriarty, Jazmine McLane, Mackenzie Bruce and Jordyn Jackson are past recipients.
