Santa and his elves are working feverishly to finish their toys and gifts in time for Christmas.

In fact, Santa is a little behind in making everyone’s toys so he’s had to regrettably cancel his yearly appearance at Stowe Mercantile in the village.

Everyone at Stowe Mercantile feels awful about this but all agree it just wouldn’t be safe for Santa to rush into the store last minute coming all the way from the North Pole.

He promises to be better organized next year and will definitely have time to be at the store for his annual visit.

