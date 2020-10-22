On Saturday, Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. the Stowe and Morrisville Rotary Clubs will hold a ceremony at the Stowe March of Dimes Monument on the Mayo Farm Road in Stowe to recognize the club’s efforts to combat the worldwide polio epidemic.
The monument is a unique, one-of-a-kind item that commemorates the first infantile paralysis case in the United States. The polio outbreak occurred in Vermont's Otter Creek Valley in 1894.
Rotary members worldwide have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.