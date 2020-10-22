On Saturday, Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. the Stowe and Morrisville Rotary Clubs will hold a ceremony at the Stowe March of Dimes Monument on the Mayo Farm Road in Stowe to recognize the club’s efforts to combat the worldwide polio epidemic.

The monument is a unique, one-of-a-kind item that commemorates the first infantile paralysis case in the United States. The polio outbreak occurred in Vermont's Otter Creek Valley in 1894.

Rotary members worldwide have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly 3 billion children from this paralyzing disease.

