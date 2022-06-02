Simon Rosenbaum of Stowe is graduating from Vermont Commons School, where he was captain of the cross-country team and secretary general of the Model United Nations conference.
He will attend Vanderbilt University in the fall, where he looks forward to majoring in history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.