The youth artists exhibit “Where We've Been — Gen Z artists reflecting resilience in a time of uncertainty” opens Saturday, Aug. 8 in the Copley Common Space Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville.
The teen artist program offers the opportunity for youth who are serious about their art to refine their work and then curate an exhibit.
“Artmaking and creativity are more important than ever now,” said program coordinator Judith Mathison.
Show artists are Shawna Beattie and Serenity Braun of Peoples Academy, Abrie Howe of Stowe High School, and Erin Stoddard from Lamoille Union High School.
The exhibit runs through Aug. 31.
Information: (802) 888-1261 or riverartsvt.org.
Teens interested in participating in the program should contact Mathison at judith@riverartsvt.org.
