The Vermont Renaissance Faire returns to Stowe Saturday and Sunday, June 25-26, on the events field in Stowe, 80 Weeks Hill Road.
New performance troupes this year include the pipe and drum band Cu Dubh, a new joust team, the Pirates of Fortune’s Folly, and La Garde du Lys, a musketeer encampment and troupe from Canada.
They will be joined by singers, musicians and dancers, medieval encampments, fight demos, equestrian games, a joust and more.
Watch a period archery tournament and then try your hand on the archery range or axe throwing. Kids can interact with the cast, period games and even a unicorn. There will also be over 70 artisans and craft vendors.
