Stowe’s Tree of Lights is approaching its 30th year. This fundraiser is an opportunity to give a donation to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
Assistance from Stowe Vibrancy, Stowe Post Office, Stowe Reporter and our communities and beyond provides this heartfelt tradition to remember and honor all those held close to your heart and to give gratitude for blessings.
Each week names will be published in the Stowe Reporter as noted on the coupon used to make your donation.
St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church outreach committee and Stowe Community Church sponsor this ecumenical fundraiser.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.