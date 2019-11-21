On Sunday, Nov. 24, at 4:30 p.m, we welcome Michael Atkinson to lead our service.

His talk will be on “Imagination and the Soul.” Atkinson says that recent studies in evolutionary archeology have confirmed what poets and artists have long known: what distinguishes homosapiens is their capacity to imagine, from which flows the human ability to construct a future and even a past, as well as our ability to create art, music, science, philosophy and ethics.  

Professor Atkinson retired to Vermont a decade ago, and has pursued, in a more leisurely and relaxed way, the passions that have long shaped his life — literature and Buddhist dharma and depth psychology.

Join us at St. John’s Episcopal Church on the Mountain Road for our 4:30 p.m. service. We are always grateful to St. John’s for sharing their beautiful space with us every Sunday afternoon.  

For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, or online bit.ly/stoweuu.

