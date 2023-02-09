On Sunday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 pm on Zoom, Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead a service titled, “What is hope?” Atwood says, “Is hope positive thinking or good vibes? Is hope, as Emily Dickinson suggests, the thing with feathers that perches on the soul?
Or is hope the same as optimism? Is hope just wishful thinking? From the poetic to the philosophical to the theological, hope refuses to be reduced. Hope eludes definition, which might suggest that hope means something different to each of us. Together, let’s explore our individual and collective understanding of hope.”
