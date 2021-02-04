On Sunday, Feb. 7, at 4.30 p.m., our Zoom service will be led by Dharma Teacher Michael Atkinson, who will explore “Authentic Spirituality: Nourishment and Betrayal.”
Atkinson says, “the Unitarian Univeralist approach to the religious life places a profound responsibility on individuals — to cultivate an authentic spirituality and to avoid easy bypaths which erode or betray this authenticity. Drawing on insights offered by Zen koans, as well as on poetry by Rilke and Rumi, we will explore ways to navigate this terrain and remain true to our inmost selves.”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.