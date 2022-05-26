We will not be having a service on Sunday, May 29, Memorial Day weekend. On Sunday, June 5, at 4:30 p.m., we will have our annual meeting for members only at a private home, instead of a regular service, and it will be our last gathering of the fellowship year.
We are extremely appreciative of St. John’s for sharing their beautiful sanctuary with us for our weekly services.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
