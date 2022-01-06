On Sunday, Jan. 9, Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service on Zoom. Rev. Atwood says, “If nothing else, 2020 and 2021 taught us how little control we have in this world. 2022 is now upon us and who knows how it will unfold? Entering this new year, we may find ourselves stressed, skeptical and emotionally fragile. We also may find ourselves hopeful for what the new year may bring.
“One traditional way of marking the new year is by making resolutions. This ritual plays into the self-improvement industry in our culture — for good or bad. Together, let’s explore why we do or do not make resolutions, the motivations behind our resolutions, how resolutions can be a source of shame and guilt and what can we do to support resiliency in the new year — physically, emotionally and spiritually.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit UU Fellowship of Stowe on Facebook, or go to the website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
