On Sunday, Jan. 8, Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will attend for our first gathering in the new year.

“As humans, we have an innate need for belonging. We meet this need in different ways. Belonging can be a nurturing and life-giving experience, but the shadow side of belonging can foster an us versus them mentality,” said Atwood. “Together, we will explore what it means to belong, how a sense of belonging expands our ability to empathize and how to foster a healthy sense of belonging for ourselves and our communities.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.