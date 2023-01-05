On Sunday, Jan. 8, Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will attend for our first gathering in the new year.
“As humans, we have an innate need for belonging. We meet this need in different ways. Belonging can be a nurturing and life-giving experience, but the shadow side of belonging can foster an us versus them mentality,” said Atwood. “Together, we will explore what it means to belong, how a sense of belonging expands our ability to empathize and how to foster a healthy sense of belonging for ourselves and our communities.”
Our service will be conducted via Zoom for the next six weeks. The link can be found our Facebook Page. Members will be sent the link via email.
We are people of all ages, people of many backgrounds and many beliefs. We are brave, curious and compassionate thinkers and doers. We create spirituality and community beyond boundaries, working for more justice and more love in our own lives and in the world. We welcome everyone to our services. For more information call 617-835-5425 or visit Facebook at UU Fellowship of Stowe.
