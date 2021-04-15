On Sunday, April 18, 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, our service will be led by our frequent visitor, Rev. Mara Dowdall. She has entitled her service, “Roll Away Your Stone.”
She says, “Though a few weeks after the holiday of Easter Sunday, this Sunday falls within the Christian liturgical season of Eastertide, which continues through the celebration of Pentecost. In that spirit, this Sunday will consider the Easter story anew, taking up its central image of the rolled-away stone. How might that metaphor speak to us in our lives and in our world.”
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. All are welcome.
For more information and our Zoom link, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
