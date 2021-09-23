On Sunday, Sept. 26, 4:30 p.m., Pastor Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service at St. John’s Episcopal in the Mountains Church.
Kristabeth says, “In the Celtic tradition, there is an understanding that there are certain locations where the energy between this world and the eternal world thins. In these ‘thin places,’ we become more aware of our connection to something larger than ourselves. Some understand this as God or heaven. Others experience this as the universe or divine energy or peace. We each have places where, when we visit, our breathing calms, our pulse slows, and we are able to be present in ways we are often unable to be in our regular lives. Whether we experience them as spiritual places or not, these thin places allow us to rest and renew. Together, let’s consider the sacred or thin places in our lives and reflect on the gifts we receive from them.”
All are welcome. We encourage new people to attend. Everyone must wear a mask and have been vaccinated in addition to sitting 6 feet apart.
For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
