On Sunday, April 3, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Unitarian Universalist Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service. Threet says worship and inspiration remind us of what matters most in life and are central to Unitarian Universalist faith and practice.
As both individuals and communities, worship and inspiration give us opportunities to go deeper with the biggest questions of meaning, purpose and possibility. She will speak about how to learn to live with more wisdom, more connection and more compassion.
We gather in worship to find meaning and live more deeply. Worship creates connections within, among and beyond us, calling us to our better selves, calling us to live with wisdom and compassion.
Next week, on April 10, we will begin to hold our services in person at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe. We welcome everyone to our services.
For more information, visit our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
