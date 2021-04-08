On Sunday, April 11 at 4:30 p.m., the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Stowe will have a Zoom service, “Harbor Me,” led by the Rev. Mara Dowdall.
Dowdall says, “following the conclusion of Passover on April 4, this Sunday we will explore the ancient themes of human migration and seeking refuge. Through the lens of the Passover story, we will consider our personal and familial connections to migration and our contemporary calling to offer refuge to those fleeing war, poverty, violence and the effects of climate change across our world.”
Join us to consider this very urgent and perilous situation present in many parts of the world. Fellowship members are brave, curious and compassionate thinkers and doers. We create spirituality and community beyond boundaries, working for more justice and more love in our own lives and in the world.
For information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or the website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
