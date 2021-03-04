Our Zoom service at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, will be lead by our regular monthly minister, Rev. Barbara Threet. Although Black History Month is just past, Barbara is going to speak about Rosa Parks.
One of Rosa Parks’ memorable quotes was: “I would like to be remembered as a person who wanted to be free ... so other people would also be free.” Join our Zoom program to learn more about Parks.
For more information about the UU Fellowship of Stowe, call 617-835-5425, visit UU Fellowship of Stowe on Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.