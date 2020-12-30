On Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, our Unitarian Universalist Zoom service at 4:30 p.m. will be led by Pastor Peter Plagge of the Waterbury Congregational Church. We always look forward to our annual service with Rev. Plagge. He will speak about “Hope without Optimism.”
Rev. Plagge says that “the third of January is just a few days before Epiphany, the especially European celebration of the arrival of the Magi to the birth of Jesus. T.S. Eliot’s version of that event has nothing of the usual joyfulness of the Christian liturgy. Eliot wrote ‘Journey of the Magi’ in 1927, a few short months after his conversion from Unitarianism to Anglicanism.
Fortunately for us, his Unitarian sensibilities prevail in this poem and he reflects soberly on this mythic event as something I might call ‘Hope without Optimism,’ borrowing from Vaclav Havel’s 1994 speech given at Stanford University, ‘Forgetting We Are Not God.’”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information for other dates, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook at UU Fellowship of Stowe, or the website bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.