On Sunday, March 14, 4:30 p.m., on Zoom, Rev. Peter Plagge, minister of the Waterbury Congregational Church, will lead our service. His talk will be on “The Earliest Christian Creed and White Supremacy Today” and he will use an excerpt from a book called “Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland” by Jonathan Metzl.
Rev. Plagge quotes the book: “Addressing racism structurally allows me to raise what became the most troubling findings of my research: I found that, when tracked over time, racially driven policies ... functioned as mortal risk factors ... This is because illness and death patterns that followed actions such as expanding gun proliferation or massive tax cuts mimicked those once seen in relation to other man-made pathogens, such as water pollution, secondhand smoke or not wearing seat belts ... Society mobilized to reduce risk and improve health ... But when the pathogens were policies and ideologies, they instead laid the foundations for politics furthered at the national level by the GOP, the NRA, and the Trump administration. ... An illness of the mind, weaponized onto the body of the nation.”
The original Christian creed, according to scholars of the Jesus seminar, is found in a passage in Paul’s letter to the Galatians. As we unpack that creed a bit we’ll see that it is actually a call against the temptations of supremacy that have always existed as long as people of different ethnicities and origins have mixed.
— Nancy Merz
