On Sunday, Nov. 14, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, the Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service. She will speak about “Exploring Creativity.”
Atwood says, “When I was growing up, I thought ‘creativity’ was something that you either had or not. My friend Becky took art classes in school and so she was creative. I, on the other hand, couldn’t draw a stick figure. I could play music from the page, but I couldn’t compose. Therefore, I wasn’t creative. As I grew older, I came to believe that we are all creative in our own unique ways. It is not that we are either creative or not. It’s that we each have our own way to be creative. It was only in the 18th century during Enlightenment that the concept of human creativity emerged. I invite us to spend some time considering the ways in which we are creative and how living a creative life can impact the world for good. You are invited to bring an object to share that represents your own unique creativity. If nothing immediately springs to mind, think outside the box.”
For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or website, bit.ly/stoweuu. Everyone is welcome to take part in the Zoom service.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.