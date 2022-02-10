On Sunday, Feb. 13, at 4:30 p.m., our Zoom service will be led by Rev. Kristabeth Atwood. Atwood says, “Love is in the air this time of year. Chocolates, roses, champagne. Seeing all the Valentine’s Day cards in the store got me wondering what love is, really? Is love a feeling that we get, an action that we do or a peace that we find within ourselves? It seems to me that love is ultimately about finding home — that place we feel most safe and can be fully ourselves.
“Let’s consider those places and moments we have felt most loved throughout our lives. Love can be romantic, but it doesn't have to be. Perhaps the greatest love we can hope to find is a love that welcomes us home.”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
Everyone is welcome to take part in the service.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.