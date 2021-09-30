On Sunday, Oct. 3, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains, we are happy to welcome our frequent minister, Rev. Barbara Threet. Threet says she will talk about “Settling In in Unsettled Times.” She will explore how individuals and churches might settle in when there are so many uncertainties, how we might better navigate the coming months.
We welcome everyone to our services. Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear such as we face now.
For more information or to be put on the list to receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook or the website at bit.ly/stoweuu.
All attending the service need to be vaccinated, wear a mask and sit 6 feet from others. We will hum behind our masks when there is music.
— Nancy Merz
