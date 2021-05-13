On Sunday, May 16, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Rev. Mara Dowdall will lead our service. She has entitled her program, “Unpacking Passion.” Dowdall says, “The word passion appears nowhere in our Unitarian Universalist principles, and it is probably not the first word that comes to mind when speaking of our spiritual values. But might the virtue and practice of passion enliven our spiritual lives?”
Join us to find out what Dowdall can tell us about passion in regard to spiritual lives. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. Everyone is welcome.
On Sunday, May 23, we will have our annual meeting instead of a regular service. For Zoom links, visit bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
