On Sunday, Oct. 31, we will have a poetry program on Zoom at 4:30 p.m., instead of our regular type of service. Bring a favorite poem or prose to share or just come and listen. Nancy Banks and Lisa Dimondstein will share music and readings.
Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We try to find hope in times of fear such as we face now.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425 or visit Facebook or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
