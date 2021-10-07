On Sunday, Oct. 10, at 4:30 p.m. we warmly welcome back Unitarian Universalist minister Rev. Mara Dowdall to lead our service. We will meet in person for the last time this year at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe. Everyone attending should wear a mask, be vaccinated and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
After this Oct. 10 service, we will meet on Zoom.
Dowdall has entitled her sermon, “The G Word.” She says, “for many of us, when it comes to the idea of God, our relationship status is best described as ‘it’s complicated.’ This Sunday, we will consider anew this most loaded of theological words, in light of our liberal religious heritage and contemporary conversations.”
Her sermon will explore what makes the idea of God so hard for many of us, and how we might re-engage with the concept of divinity in new ways.
We welcome everyone to our services. Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear such as we face now.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.