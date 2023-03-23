On Sunday, March 26, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, we will welcome one of our frequent ministers, Rev. Julie Bond.
She has entitled her service “Bloom Where We Are Planted.” Bond says, “As the sap begins to flow, we’ll explore the sacred wisdom of living among our majestic neighbors, the trees.”
Face masks will be required except when speaking. A social time with refreshments follows each service.
Please join us, in person, with a mask. Everyone is welcome. We try to live our values aloud, not alone. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site.
