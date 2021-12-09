On Sunday, Dec. 12, 4:30 p.m., Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service. She will speak about how our culture tells us that the holidays are “the most wonderful time of the year,” but not everyone is up and cheery.
She says, “This may be especially true this holiday season, as we are still reeling from the illness, death, racial injustice, political turmoil and ongoing anxiety of these past two years. In the words of Soren Kierkegaard, ‘The most painful state of being is remembering the future, particularly the one you’ll never have.’ As a culture and as individuals, we have experienced a lot of loss. The loss of the future we imagined can be a particularly painful realization during the holidays. Let’s come together to honor our experiences and in support of the experiences of our community. It’s OK to be sad. It’s OK to be happy. It’s OK to feel whatever you feel.”
For this blue holiday service, you are invited to bring a candle to light as we honor the variety of holiday experiences.
To receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, or visit Facebook or the website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
