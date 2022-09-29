On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe, we will be very happy to welcome back Rev. Barbara Threet. She will speak about “Universalism: We’re All Loved,” a brief overview of universalism, where it came from, how it developed, why it was controversial, who was important and what difference it makes now.
The service will end with a tremendously optimistic hymn from the height of universalism. Last May we explored Unitarian history; now we’ll explore the other part of our roots. Face masks will be required for the service except when you’re speaking. We’re planning to have a social time with refreshments following each service, so please plan to join us.
