On Sunday, Sept. 12, at 4:30 p.m. we will meet in person at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe on the Mountain Road.
We will be very pleased to welcome our frequent Unitarian minister Mara Dowdall to lead our service. Her programs are always full of love, hope and good energy. This will be our first meeting in person since March 2020!
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual community helps people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. May we be with one another in solidarity and struggle. All are welcome. We encourage new people to attend.
For more information call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook — UU Fellowship of Stowe — or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
