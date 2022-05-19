“Let the beauty of what you love be what you do.”
— Rumi, 13th century Persian poet
On Sunday, May 22, at 4:30 p.m. Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. Atwood said, “There has been a lot of darkness in the world, lately. We hear about it when we turn on the news and when we open our social media feeds. War, illness, injustice, murder. The list goes on.
“For this last worship gathering before summer, let’s consider beauty. Not beauty in the conventional or cultural sense, but beauty that brings light to our lives. How can you create space for beauty this day, this week, this month? Beauty can be experienced from outside ourselves or bubble up from within. Where do you find beauty? How can you share your beauty with the world?”
On Sunday, June 5, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s, we will hold our annual meeting instead of a regular service and it will be our last gathering at St. John’s until the fall. We are extremely appreciative of St. John’s for sharing their beautiful sanctuary with us for our weekly services.
We welcome everyone to our services, which will be in person for the month of May, except for Sunday, May 29, when there will be no service. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
