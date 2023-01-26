On Sunday, Jan. 29, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, our guest minister will be the Rev. Julie Bond. Bond has entitled her sermon, “Amazing Grace 2.0.” She will explore the history of the historic hymn “Amazing Grace” and how we can apply it to our modern day lives.
Our services will be conducted on Zoom for the next six weeks. The link can be found at the UU Fellowship of Stowe Facebook Page. Members will be sent the link via email. Everyone is welcome.
