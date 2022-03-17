“Whenever we manage to love without expectations, calculations, negotiations, we are indeed in heaven.”
— Rumi, 13th century Persian poet
On Sunday, March 20, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Michael Atkinson will lead our service, which he has entitled, “Language of the spirit, cry of the soul.”
He says, “When something moves us deeply, there is often a sense that it is inexpressible, even as we long to share it — perhaps with our closest other, perhaps with the divine, perhaps with the wind in the trees — or only with our listening selves.
“Yet sometimes these stirrings can find their ways to open expression, so compelling that they are treasured and broadly shared. What are the chemistries, the strategies, the strokes of luck that enable these to be shared in hearts far from those in which they originally stirred?”
Atkinson is a retired university professor of comparative literature and Buddhist dharma.
Everyone is welcome at our Zoom services. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook site, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
