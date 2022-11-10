On Sunday, Nov. 13, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Rev. Kristabeth Atwood will lead our service. Atwood will speak about our personal connections. She says, “What does it mean to be part of something greater than ourselves? For me, it means community. Who touched your life? Who made you feel welcome? Who helped you become who you are today? Who, in your web of connections, impacted you in a way that changed your life for the good? During this worship time, I invite us to go deep as well as wide. Deep in terms of those people who made a personal difference in our life. Wide in that our connections — past and present — may link us to distant places and times.”
Services are open to everyone. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. Live your values aloud, not alone. Join us!
