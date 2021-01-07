On Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, our Unitarian Universalist Zoom service at 4:30 p.m. will be led by the Rev. Mara Dowdall. We are excited to have Mara back early in the year. Her topic for the service will be “Holy Rest.”
Mara says, “Living in a culture that emphasizes doing over being, we often shortchange the essential value of rest for both our bodies and spirits. This Sunday, we’ll explore the spiritual practice of rest, from the ancient idea of sabbath to contemporary voices calling for rest as a form of resistance and liberation. Especially in this season of ongoing pandemic and political strife, how might we reclaim rest as central to our individual and communal well-being? As we enter the new year, might we resolve to celebrate rest?”
Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information for other dates, call 617-835-5425, or visit our Facebook site, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.