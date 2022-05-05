On Sunday, May 8, at 4:30 pm, at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Jack Wool, a lay-led minister, will lead our service.
Wool will discuss “going from a world we know to the sorcery behind the hill,” a look behind the poems of Emily Dickinson and her various influences. One of Dickinson’s most famous quotes is “Hope is the thing with feathers that perches in the soul, and sings the tunes without the words, and never stops at all.”
We welcome everyone to our services, which will be in-person for the month of May.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
