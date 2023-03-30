On Sunday, April 2, at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church, Rev. Barbara Threet will lead our service.
The topic for the service will be “Gremlins!” She writes, “Life often throws us unwanted obstacles and unexpected challenges. How do we deal with the gremlins of life?”
A gremlin is a mischievous folkloric creature invented at the beginning of the 20th century to originally explain malfunctions in aircraft and later in other machinery, processes and their operators. They were especially popular during and after World War II. We will be very interested to see how Threet uses these gremlins in her service.
Face masks will be required except when you’re speaking. We’re hold a social time with refreshments following each service. We try to live our values aloud, not alone. Our open-minded, open-hearted spiritual communities help people lead lives of justice, love, learning and hope. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe.
