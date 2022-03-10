On Sunday, March 13, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, we welcome back Rev. Kristabeth Atwood to lead our service. Atwood says, “We’ve all heard the phrases ‘good vibes only’ and ‘think positive.’ We may even have said them to ourselves or others. In our culture, it’s hard to get away from what Dr. Susan David calls the tyranny of the positive. Yet, when we focus only on the positive, we meet pain with false reassurances rather than empathy. Unfortunately, focusing only on the positive invalidates pain, comes from discomfort, is a way to distance and causes disconnection. Together, let's talk about how to build comfort with talking about hard things, catch ourselves when we start slipping into toxic positivity, and embrace the full range of human emotion.”
Visit our Facebook site or website, bit.ly/stoweuu for more.
— Nancy Merz
