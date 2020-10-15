“When I rise up/
let me rise up joyful/like a bird.
When I fall/let me fall without regret
/like a leaf.”
— Wendell Berry
We will continue Zoom services until it is safe for us to be together in person. On Sunday, Oct. 18, Kristabeth Atwood, a retired Methodist pastor, will lead our service. The topic of her service is “Holding on” She says, “Oftentimes, it is hard to know when to hold on and when to let go. We want to hold on to what is life-giving, inspiring and healing, yet what we often hold on to are our worries, fears and anxieties. Holding on to the things that cause us stress can crowd out space for the things that give us life. How would our lives be different if we practiced the discipline of releasing that which no longer serves us?”
This time of year, we can look to the leaves for wisdom.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
