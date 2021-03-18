On Sunday, March 21, 4:30 p.m. our virtual service will be led by Martha Dallas, who will speak about “A Green and Natural Death: Our Choices and Rights.” Dallas says, “When someone dies, one of the most obvious tasks is to call a funeral home. This century, however, a movement is growing around home funerals, green/natural burials, and a reclaiming of families’ options and rights, when it’s time for the final goodbye. We’ll explore the topic’s ethical, scientific, practical and psychological dimensions, and will focus on intersections with Unitarian Universalist values and principals, as well as particular developments in Vermont.”
Dallas is a certified life-cycle celebrant who provides customized ceremonies marking major life transitions such as weddings and memorials for (often) secular and (typically) spiritual people through her Burlington-based business, Vermont Celebrants.
Prior to this, she was a Unitarian Universalist director of religious education for over 15 years, 11 of which were served at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington. She holds a bachelor’s in anthropology from Mount Holyoke College and a master’s in theology and education from Union Theological Seminary in New York City.
We are very happy to welcome her back. For more information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.