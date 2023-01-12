Our Jan. 16 service on Zoom will be led by Gail Rushford. Rushford was our leader for many years before she and her husband moved to Florida. She will be reflecting on “Sacred Nature” by Karen Armstrong.
Our service will be conducted on Zoom only for the next six weeks. The link can be found at the UU Fellowship of Stowe Facebook page. Members will be sent the link via email.
We are people of all ages, people of many backgrounds and people of many beliefs. We are brave, curious and compassionate thinkers and doers.
We create spirituality and community beyond boundaries, working for more justice and more love in our own lives and in the world. All our welcome to our services. For more information, or to be put on the list to receive information, call 617-835-5425, or visit Facebook.
