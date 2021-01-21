Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear.
On Sunday, Jan. 24, at 4:30 p.m., the Rev. Abigail Stockman will lead our service. She will speak about “The Doorway to Truth is Wide.”
She says, “We have our opinions about what we believe supports the good, usually relevant to our time, place and culture. And then there are spiritual truths that are timeless. Join me in considering truths and the good.”
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit our Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
