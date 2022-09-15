On Sunday, Sept. 18 at 4:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, we welcome back one of our members, Wendy Howard, to lead our service. She is calling her service, “Taking Pause.”
Howard said it will be an interactive service exploring several practices — meditation, tai chi, qigong — and other activities such as breathing, singing and dancing that help us to take pause from life’s expectations and stresses, joys, celebrations and uncertainties and to connect with and feel the blessings of the universe, even in these uncertain times.
