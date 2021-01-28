On Sunday, Jan. 31, at 4:30 p.m. the Unitarian Universalist minister Mara Dowdall will lead our service. Dowdall will speak about invisible impacts. “As we go about the business of our lives, we often don’t know the impact that our words and actions have on others. We may not see the ways in which we have helped another through a kind word or gesture or with the simple gift of our attention. Related, we can underestimate power we each have to positively impact the world through touching the lives of those around us. This Sunday, we’ll consider how we might make these impacts more visible, and in turn, deepen our own capacity for what’s known in Judaism as Tikkun Olam — to heal, repair and transform the world.”
Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with their hearts, minds, hands and courage. We strive to find hope in times of fear such as we face now.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook, UU Fellowship of Stowe, or website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.