On Sunday, Oct. 24, on Zoom, we welcome back Rev. Kristabeth Atwood. Her service will be about how life is full of surprises.
Atwood says, “When we are children, life is full of surprises. Each day is a chance to learn and explore something new. As we get older, though, surprise takes a back seat to responsibility. When we think we’ve seen it all, when we are so focused on the tasks before us, we might miss the surprises that come our way.
“Holding our hearts open to surprise is intentional work. In the words of Henri Nouwen, ‘Let’s not be afraid to receive each day’s surprise, whether it comes to us as sorrow or as joy, it will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity.’ What new things will we discover if we open ourselves to be surprised?”
Everyone is welcome to join our Zoom services — no mask, no distance. Don't forget about the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition's Walk for Healing on Sunday, Oct. 24, 1-3 p.m. Meet at Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on the bike path. Walk into town together to end up on the front porch of the Stowe Community Church for a few songs, readings and more.
For more information, visit bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.