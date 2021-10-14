On Sunday, Oct. 17, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, we are very happy to welcome back the Rev. Dr. Mellen Kennedy to lead our service. Kennedy will speak about “Living the Legacy of Howard Thurman.”
“Howard Thurman’s life and teachings are the perfect medicine for our times. Thurman was called, ‘the saint of the Civil Rights Movement,’ by Rep. John Lewis,” said Kennedy.
Thurman was a mystic, an outstanding preacher, a scholar and a professor at Boston University and also Howard University.
“He had a profound impact on the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Take journey of transformation as we learn from and let Thurman’s insights, challenges, paradoxes and wash over us with hope,” said Kennedy.
Unitarian Universalists pledge to challenge injustice with our hearts, minds, hands and courage. We try to find hope in times of fear such as we face now.
For more information, or to be put on the list to receive the Zoom information, call 617-835-5425, visit Facebook or our website, bit.ly/stoweuu.
— Nancy Merz
