On Sunday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. on Zoom, Rev. Barbara Threet will lead the service. Threet says, “I’ll explore a visit to Transylvania where there are currently over 100 Unitarian churches. They share the same roots as our American churches, although they’ve developed with significant differences, and they exist in a very different culture. We’ll explore a bit of what life is like for those churches and for their members.”
Threet has visited there several times during her career has a Unitarian Universalist minister.
